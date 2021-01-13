Sean Calhoun named new Vestavia Hills High football coach

This is a press release from Vestavia Hills High School on the hiring of new football head coach Sean Calhoun

For the first time in more than four decades, Vestavia Hills High School has a new head football coach.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education met this afternoon and approved Sean Calhoun, head football coach at Carrollton (Ga.) High School, for the job.

Calhoun, 39, has served as Carrollton’s head football coach since 2016. He compiled a 51-12 record over five seasons with the Trojans including three region championships and five quarterfinal playoff appearances. He was named Region Coach of the Year at the end of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Calhoun previously served as offensive coordinator for two seasons at Colquitt County High School in south Georgia. The team held an undefeated record over both seasons and won back-to-back state championships. The team was named national champion by two publications in 2015. He also served for four seasons as quarterbacks coach at Collins Hill High School in the Atlanta area, where he coached current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Calhoun played as a defensive back and quarterback for Valdosta State University from 2000 to 2004 and later joined the team’s coaching staff. The Valdosta State Blazers won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2007 while Calhoun served as a running backs coach.

Reached by phone today, Calhoun said he was “honored to join this world-class organization and community.

“The foundation that has already been laid in Vestavia Hills is great, and I look forward to building upon that foundation and impacting lives through the football program,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun was recommended to the Board of Education by a search committee including Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman, Ed.D., VHHS Principal Tonya Rozell, Athletic Director and VHHS alumnus Jeff Segars, and Assistant Superintendent Patrick Martin, Ph.D.

Freeman described Calhoun as “a dedicated family man and professional with impeccable character.

“Coach Calhoun has dedicated his career to investing in the lives of young men through the sport of football. His values and commitment to excellence are aligned with those of our school system and community. His successful experiences have prepared him to lead our football program and build on the legacy established by Coach Anderson and his teams. Coach Calhoun and his family will be a wonderful addition to Vestavia Hills,” Freeman said.

Calhoun’s hiring follows the 2020 retirement of Buddy Anderson who had served as Vestavia Hills’ head football coach since 1978. During his 42 seasons with the Rebels, Anderson became the winningest football coach at any level of play in Alabama history and was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

“Coach Anderson had an amazing career and is an amazing man, and I look forward to meeting with him and learning from him so we can continue to grow this program,” Calhoun said.