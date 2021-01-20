Sarah Thomas becomes first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl

(WIAT) — NFL official Sarah Thomas will make history again next month as the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. Thomas was hired as the first full-time female official in NFL history in 2015.

She made her regular-season debut when the Houston Texans hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 13, 2015. The Super bowl will be February 7th right here on CBS 42.

