Samford football releases 2020 schedule

HOMEWOOD, Al. A game at traditional ACC power Florida State as well as three games against 2019 FCS Playoff teams highlight the Samford football team’s 2020 schedule, released by head coach Chris Hatcher Thursday.

The Bulldogs open the season with a Thursday night home game against former OVC rival Tennessee Tech Sept. 3 at Seibert Stadium. The contest is a return game from last season’s overtime thriller at Tennessee Tech.

Samford will then travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Florida State Seminoles Sept. 12. This will mark the second time in the last three seasons Samford has played at FSU, as the teams played an exciting, down-to-the-wire contest in 2017.

On Sept. 19, Samford will open Southern Conference play with a game at ETSU. The team’s first SoCon home game will come against defending SoCon champion Wofford Sept. 26, which will be Family Weekend on the Samford campus.

The Wofford game will be the first of three-straight games against teams that reached the 2019 FCS Playoffs. The Bulldogs will follow the game against the Terriers with road games at non-conference foe Kennesaw State (Oct. 3) and SoCon rival Furman (Oct. 10).

Samford will then return home for its next two games. The Bulldogs will host Western Carolina Oct. 17 and, following an open week, the team will take on Mercer Oct. 31. Samford will travel to Charleston, S.C. to take on The Citadel Nov. 7.

The Bulldogs will host VMI Nov. 14 for Senior Day at Seibert Stadium. The team will wrap up the regular season with a contest at Chattanooga Nov. 21.

The entire 2020 schedule is below. Game times and ticket information will be announced at a later date on www.samfordsports.com.

2020 SAMFORD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 3 (Thurs.) Tennessee Tech

Sept. 12 at Florida State

Sept. 19 at ETSU*

Sept. 26 (FW) Wofford*

Oct. 3 at Kennesaw State

Oct. 10 at Furman*

Oct. 17 Western Carolina*

Oct. 31 Mercer*

Nov. 7 at The Citadel*

Nov. 14 VMI*

Nov. 21 at Chattanooga*