Rudy Griffin named Bessemer City head football coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer City has it’s new head football coach the school announced Friday afternoon. Former University of Alabama football player Ruditsky “Rudy” Griffin will lead the Purple Tigers program.

Griffin comes to Bessemer from East Central Community College in Mississippi where he was defensive line and head strength/conditioning coach. Griffin previously coached high school football at Hewitt-Trussville and Demopolis.

According to his Twitter account, Coach Griffin accepted a coaching position at USA Academy in Coosada in February, before choosing to take over the Bessemer City football program. Griffin replaces former Alabama QB Andrew Zow; Zow was 8-3 in his first and only season leading the Tigers.

“We look forward to him building a premier football program that values winning on the field, building the character of our student-athletes and promoting high academic performance in the classroom,” says Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter.