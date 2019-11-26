Road to Iron Bowl will have every car playing Auburn’s fight song, literally

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Every odd year, the Iron Bowl is held on the Auburn Tiger’s turf.

This year, one road that takes fans to Jordan-Hare Stadium leads cars in a musical medley.

As tires tread across the pavement and a specially engineered, heavy-duty overlay on S Donahue Dr, the first seven notes of the War Eagle fight song ring out.

Auburn University Alumni Tim Arnold came up with the idea for what is now called “War Eagle Road”.

“It belongs to Auburn now. It belongs to everybody,” Arnold says in an earlier interview.

According to Auburn University’s website, Arnold worked with Chris Roberts, dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, and engineering students.

Science and art came together as they designed a unique material that would lay on the road and cause tires to vibrate at specific frequencies.

“We analyzed the song, we picked the right notes, and we did the math to make the tires vibrate at that exact note,” says Arnold.

Drivers going the 35 mph speed limit hear the best version of the song.

Arnold explains, driving too fast creates a high pitch and driving too slow makes the music drag.

Saturday, regardless if you’re an Alabama or an Auburn fan, you’ll be playing “War Eagle fly down the field.”

Whether or not you sing along, that’s up to you.