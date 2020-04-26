Richard Childress auctions NASCAR collectables to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legendary NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is helping others during the coronavirus pandemic in a special way. He’s auctioning off items from his personal racing collection to aid relief efforts.

CBS 42’s Conan Gasque spoke with Childress about the items he’s parting ways with, including a one-of-a-kind prototype of a brushed No. 3 Dale Earnhardt car.

“It wasn’t a tough call, after all, when I understand where the money’s going and how it will touch different folk’s lives,” said Childress.

WATCH for the full interview.

