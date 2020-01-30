Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram profile picture to Kobe and Gianna, makes first post since accident

(WIAT) — Vanessa Bryant has changed her Instagram profile picture to that of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their late 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.
This is the first time Vanessa Bryant has made any sort of public acknowledgment of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s passing since the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that took their lives and the lives of seven others. You can read more about that crash here.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant would have been married for 19 years this April.
