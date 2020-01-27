‘Number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,’ owner Mark Cuban says after Kobe Bryant’s death

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

DALLAS, TEXAS (WBTW) – Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, says the team will retire the number 24 following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father,” Cuban said in a statement issued Sunday night on the Dallas Mavericks PR Twitter page.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban continued. “Our hearts go out to all of the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

Nine people were killed in Sunday morning’s helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, including Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, Altobelli’s daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and Altobelli’s wife Keri Altobelli.

Fans from around the word and celebrities have sent their condolences following the crash, including Kobe Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, President Donald Trump, Former President Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and others.

Kobe Bryant was honored at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

At the start of Sunday’s game, the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors honored Kobe Bryant by each allowing the 24-second shot clock to expire in honor of his number 24. WATCH that moment here.

LATEST POSTS