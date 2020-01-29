Birmingham City Council hosts candlelight vigil for Kobe Bryant, crash victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of Birmingham residents are remembering Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Tuesday night. A helicopter crash on Sunday killed Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other passengers in Calabasas, California.

Birmingham City Council teamed up with Parks and Rec Board to host a candlelight vigil at Legion Field. Dozens of residents attending, many dressed head to toe in Lakers gear.

Fans reflected on the lifelong impact the NBA star had on them.

“He was the first basketball player I ever watched at the age of six and he changed my life,” said Kendrick Elliott.

“Kobe meant everything to me. He was a role model on the court and off the court. I’ve been following him ever since I was a teenager,” said Eugene Carlton Junior.

Many fans reflected on when they first saw the news Bryant died, hoping it was a false report.

“It was just– it was heartbreaking. So it definitely is an eye-opener for us to go out there and be the best that we can possibly can because we never know when it’s our time to go,” said Arthur Fisher.

Councilors hosted this event to give the community a proper chance to mourn and to remind us all that life is short.

“Let’s take this as an example of life. Only a second. Only a moment. What will you do with the time you have, is the question of today,” said Councilor John Hilliard.

