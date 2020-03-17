Regions Tradition rescheduled for September 24-27

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. –The PGA TOUR announced today all tournaments scheduled through May 10th have been postponed or canceled. Regions Tradition, traditionally played in May at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, has been rescheduled for September 24-27. The tournament will now be the final major championship played on the 2020 PGA TOUR Champions schedule.

Per a press release from the PGA TOUR, the TOUR will be working with tournament organizations and title sponsors to build a reimagined schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all and a meaningful conclusion to the season.

“As we all deal with the immediate impacts of the coronavirus, Regions is focused on the safety and health of our customers and associates,” said John Turner, Regions Bank President and CEO. “While our community rallies together, we also understand that events like the Regions Tradition are important in their economic impact to local businesses and in direct benefits to nonprofits. We are pleased to have been able to work with our partners and reschedule the Regions Tradition to later in the year to help ensure its impact can continue.”

Since the tournament’s inception in 1992, the event has raised more than $19 million for local charities. Children’s of Alabama serves as the primary beneficiary of the tournament.

“We are pleased the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled,” said Gene Hallman, CEO of Bruno Event Team. “We want to thank Regions Bank for being an outstanding corporate citizen. Their support of the 2020 rescheduled tournament will provide our local economy and charities a much needed economic boost in the fall. This year’s tournament will represent the 29th straight year that our community has successfully hosted a PGA TOUR Champions tournament”.