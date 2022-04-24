CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds ended an 11-game losing streak, their longest in six years, jumping to a first-inning lead and beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Sunday as former first-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10 at World Series champion Atlanta. Cincinnati had been outscored 68-20 during the skid.

The win left the Reds a major league-worst 3-13.

Tyler Naquin doubled on the second pitch from Adam Wainwright (2-2), who walked Tommy Pham and Joey Votto with one out. Moran hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Senzel followed with an RBI single.

Alejo López singled leading off the second and scored on Naquin’s RBI grounder for a 3-0 lead.

Lodolo (1-2), a 24-year-old left-hander selected seventh overall in the 2019 amateur draft, made his third big league start. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none in 5 1/3 shutout innings before Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill hit consecutive doubles in the sixth. Lodolo retired Nolan Arenado on a flyout, and Tony Santillan got Albert Pujols to pop out.

Lodolo has 15 strikeouts in a combined 10 2/3 innings over his last two starts.

Santillan and Art Warren combined for 2 1/3 innings shutout innings, and Lucas Sims pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season.

Arenado went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at Great American Ball Park at 18 games, a stadium record.

The Reds avoided their longest losing streak since dropping 13 straight in 2015.

Pham scored two runs and had two hits, ending an 0-for-10 sluide.

Wainwright (2-2) allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks in five-plus innings, and the Cardinals finished a 6-4 trip. Moran chased Wainwright with an RBI single in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (right hamstring) took groundballs and could be activated on Tuesday. … C Tyler Stephenson (concussion) might not make the trip that is scheduled to start on Friday in Colorado, manager David Bell said before Sunday’s game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.76) is the scheduled starter for Monday’s opener of a three-game home series against the Mets.

Reds: LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-2, 7.11) is Tuesday’s scheduled starter against the Padres, who swept a three-game series against Cincinnati last week in San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports