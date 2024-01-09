BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Talent act Red Panda is set to perform at halftime for the Birmingham Squadron’s game on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day this year.

Red Panda, who has performed at several NBA and college basketball games, is best known for riding a 7-foot-tall unicycle while balancing ceramic bowls on her head and feet.

Her act even appeared on season eight of America’s Got Talent, where she placed as a quarterfinalist.

The Squadron’s MLK Day game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. For ticketing information, click here.

