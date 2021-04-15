Racing takes center stage in Birmingham over next 2 weekends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Racing is back in the Birmingham area over the next 10 days and it should bring with it plenty of excitement.

The action kicks off this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds for the annual Grand Prix of Alabama, part of the NTT IndyCar Series.

April 24-25, all eyes turn to Talladega Superspeedway for two days of racing, ending with NASCAR’S Geico 500 Sunday afternoon. Fans can also catch the Ag-Pro 300 and General Tire 200 on Saturday.

Below is the schedule of events for each weekend:

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK

Friday, April 16

Radical Cup Qualifying / Races #1 and #2

USF2000 Qualifying

Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying

Indy Lights Qualifying

Saturday, April 17

USF2000 Races #1 and #2

Radical Cup Race #3

Porsche Sprint Challenge Race #1

Indy Pro 2000 Race #1

Indy Lights Race #1

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying

Sunday, April 18

Indy Pro 2000 Race #2

Porsche Sprint Challenge Race #2

Indy Lights Race #2

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race (Grand Prix of Alabama)

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

Saturday, April 24

12 p.m.: Start of the General Tire 200

3 p.m.: Start of the Ag-Pro 300

Sunday, April 25