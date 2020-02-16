PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up

HUNTSVILLE – Thompson High School won its third Class 7A state wrestling title in a row Saturday at Von Braun, Class 1/5A Arab captured its eighth state title since 2011 and Class 6A Gardendale claimed its first state championship in 45 years as the 65th AHSAA State Wrestling Championships closed out the 2020 season at the Von Braun Center. The three schools also won the AHSAA Duals Tournament titles in January. Individually, sophomore Cory Land of Moody High School closed out a 56-0 season with an 18-3 technical fall over Satsuma’s William Walker in the Class 1A/5A 120-pound finals to claim his third state championship in a row. Land also closed the season with his 110th straight victory since losing in the Super Sectional finals in 2018. Coach Brian Brasseal’s Rockets left little doubt rolling up a big lead Friday and posted 175.5 points overall to beat runner-up Benjamin Russell by 41 points to claim the 6A championship. Oxford was third with 109.5 points and defending champion McAdory finished fourth with 109. The title was Gardendale’s first since winning back-to-back state crowns in 1975 and 1975. Freshman Isaiah Powe (50-2) won the 113-pound title for the Rockets’ only individual title. Gardendale’s Melton Powe (19-2) was runner-up at 120 pounds; Brody Scoggins 34-21) at 126 pounds; and Russ Boackle (46-8) at 152 pounds. Arab, coached by Michael Pruitt, won the 1A/5A state title with 189.5 points. Jasper finished second with 115 and Ranburne was third with 112.5. The runner-up finish was the best in school history for the Vikings. The Knights had two champions – winning at 106 and 113 pounds. Sophomore Cade Dunn (51-1) beating Hinds Duncan (42-2) of Pike Road in 2-0 in 106-pound finals, and junior Jacob Holland (55-1) beat Susan Moore’s Trent Robinson (29-4) in the 113-pound finals 6-4. Thompson and Vestavia Hills came into the final day’s competition Saturday separated by just one-half point. The Warriors of Coach Shawn Weltzin and Rebels of Coach Monterrius “Tee” Adams, squared off in four championship matches Saturday with Thompson winning three to stretch its final total to 166.5 points, 13 better than Vestavia Hills’ 153.5. Huntsville finished third with 83 points. Warriors junior Blaise Albarado (17-0) pinned Rebels junior Zach Flurry (32-4) in the 106-pound championship match. Sophomore James Latona (47-5) posted major decision (13-4) over Vestavia senior Bryant Segars (43-7), and junior Will Miller (46-4) posted a hard-fought 5-3 decision over senior Chandler Merrill at 152 pounds for Thompson’s head-to-head wins. Rebels sophomore John Edwards (38-4) beat Thompson senior Ashunti Perry (29-10) in 160-pound finals in another tough match 3-1. Thompson also got championship match wins by Yanni Vines (48-4) at 113 pounds and senior Emmanuel Oliver (38-4) at 132 pounds. Several other wrestlers closed out the 2020 season winning state championships to climax undefeated seasons. Dylan Pearson of Auburn (36-0) won the 7A 182-pound title. In Class 1A/5A, Ryan Summerlin of Moody (43-0) won at 132 pounds; Jaden New of Alexandria (52-0) won at 145 pounds; Christian Smith of Ranburne (35-0) won at 195 pounds; and Ben Buchanan (39-0), also of Ranburne, won at 285 pounds.” In Class 6A, Helena senior Nathan Dunaway capped a 46-0 season winning the 220-pound championship match win a pin at 0:48. Opelika senior Michael Dawson also won the 6A 285-pound championship bout with a pin at 3:48 to finish his season at 51-0. One other grappler Pete Henderson of McAdory captured the 106-pound championship finishing the season 74-1. Complete final-day team scoring and individual results include: AHSAA 65th State Wrestling Championships Saturday’s Results

FINAL TEAM SCORING Class 1A/5A Team Scoring (Top 10 Leaders) Arab 189.5 Jasper 115.0 Ranburne 112.5 Alexandria 88.0 Southside-Gadsden 86.0 Mortimer Jordan 84.0 Moody 77.5 Corner 73.0 Ashville 67.0 Hayden 55.5 Best Match: (160-Pound Finals) Jack Burt, Montgomery Catholic, dec. Caleb Row, Arab, 6-5. Most Pins: Cole Fuller, Corner, Jr. (3 pins, 5:40). Most Valuable Wrestler: Cory Land, Moody (56-0) – 120-pound state champion.

Class 6A Team Scoring (Top 10 Leaders) Gardendale 175.5 Benjamin Russell 134.5 Oxford 109.5 McAdory 109.0 Wetumpka 104.0 Spanish Fort 97.5 Gulf Shores 90.0 Helena 86.0 Chelsea 69.5 Fort Payne 69.0

Best Match: (170-Pound Finals) John Paul Uter, Gulf Shores dec. Hezekiah Hunter, Benjamin Russell, SV-1 7-5 in sudden death. Most Pins: Nathan Dunaway, Helena, (3 pins, 6:41). Most Valuable Wrestler: Brandon Seawright, Minor (46-1), Sr. – 145-pound state champion.

Class 7A Team Scoring (Top 10 Leaders) Thompson 166.5 Vestavia Hills 153.5 Huntsville 83.5 Hoover 58.0 Mountain Brook 53.0 Spain Park 46.0 Oak Mountain 42.0 Hewitt-Trussville 38.0 Smiths Station 38.0 Bob Jones 35.5 Best Match: (170-Pound Finals) Jack Lamey, Vestavia Hills dec. Zeke Smotherman, Huntsville, 3-1. Most Pins: Dylan Pearson, Auburn, (3 pins, 5:10). Most Valuable Wrestler: Jaxon Bast, Spain Park (44-3), Sr. – 245-pound state champion.

CLASS 1A/5A INDIVIDIUAL RESULTS 1A-5A 106 1st Place Match - Cabe Dunn (Arab) 51-1 won by decision over Hinds Duncan (Pike Road) 42-4 (Dec 2-0) 3rd Place Match - Brodie Christmas (Mortimer Jordan) 57-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Marcus Wright (Westminister Christian) 29-10 (SV-1 6-4) 5th Place Match - Ethan Caldwell (Jasper) 39-26 won by fall over Matthew Kenneway (Saks) 43-16 (Fall 3:17) 1A-5A 113 1st Place Match - Jacob Holland (Arab) 55-1 won by decision over Trent Robertson (Susan Moore) 29-4 (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match - Kaleb Mathews (Alexandria) 50-5 won by decision over Bentley Briscoe (Hayden) 42-18 (Dec 7-2) 5th Place Match - Dylan Melendez (Piedmont) 45-6 won by decision over Andrew Maxwell (East Limestone) 21-8 (Dec 4-2) 1A-5A 120 1st Place Match - Cory Land (Moody) 56-0 won by tech fall over William Walker (Satsuma) 55-2 (TF-1.5 2:53 (18-3) 3rd Place Match - Austin Silva (Arab) 36-9 won by major decision over Nick Spears (Ashville) 38-20 (MD 15-7) 5th Place Match - Jamal Whittington (Beauregard) 42-6 won by fall over Austin Creamer (Lincoln) 39-10 (Fall 3:00) 1A-5A 126 1st Place Match - Zack Haynes (Tallassee) 43-3 won by decision over Evan Phillips (Hayden) 52-4 (Dec 7-4) 3rd Place Match - Jemari Harris (Montevallo) 48-5 won by decision over Calan Staub (Southside) 51-16 (Dec 6-5) 5th Place Match - Clinton Stewart (Scottsboro) 36-8 won by forfeit over Parker Dodd (Med FF) (Moody) 46-4 (For.) 1A-5A 132 1st Place Match - Ryan Summerlin (Moody) 43-0 won by major decision over Joshua Roe (Arab) 42-18 (MD 16-4) 3rd Place Match - Joshua Johannson (Weaver) 42-11 won by major decision over Cole Sykes (Shelby Co.) 52-7 (MD 12-3) 5th Place Match - Christian McCary (Tallassee) 52-10 won by decision over Alex Ragsdale (Corner) 52-13 (Dec 9-5) 1A-5A 138 1st Place Match - Sebastian Oswalt (Mortimer Jordan) 47-9 won by decision over Patrick Lawler (Arab) 49-7 (Dec 3-0) 3rd Place Match - Trent Gilham (Springville) 64-2 won by decision over Jose Calderon (Susan Moore) 27-11 (Dec 4-1) 5th Place Match - Dazhoen Finley (Lincoln) 53-5 won by decision over Eli Sims (Leeds) 38-14 (Dec 8-7) 1A-5A 145 1st Place Match - Jaden New (Alexandria) 52-0 won by decision over Cody Souder (Weaver) 40-7 (Dec 7-2) 3rd Place Match - Gabe Robbins (St. James) 40-5 won by forfeit over Maney Havis (Jasper) 55-6 (For.) 5th Place Match - Kaleb Burford (Hayden) 40-11 won by decision over Quin Cotten (Lincoln) 39-13 (Dec 9-5) 1A-5A 152 1st Place Match - Preston Reed (Jasper) 51-4 won by decision over Dathan Finley (Southside) 49-18 (Dec 2-1) 3rd Place Match - Ethan Scrivner (St. Clair Co.) 60-11 won by decision over Zachary Williamson (Cleburne Co.) 40-2 (Dec 5-3) 5th Place Match - Mason Vann (Ashville) 44-17 won by forfeit over Thomas Miller (Med FF) (New Hope) 33-9 (For.) 1A-5A 160 1st Place Match - Jack Burt (Montgomery Catholic) 44-2 won by decision over Caleb Roe (Arab) 58-6 (Dec 6-5) 3rd Place Match - Luke Jasper (Mortimer Jordan) 41-8 won by fall over Arthur Cox (Ramsay) 19-16 (Fall 4:04) 5th Place Match - Spencer Jordan (Ranburne) 34-7 won by decision over Aaron Grinfield (Moody) 44-18 (Dec 12-10) 1A-5A 170 1st Place Match - Carnel Davis (Southside) 57-11 won by decision over Tyler Mcdonald (Mortimer Jordan) 58-8 (Dec 9-3) 3rd Place Match - Cade Atkins (Westminister Christian) 38-7 won by decision over Troy Gibson (Satsuma) 41-8 (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match - Ryan Morelan (Arab) 54-13 won by decision over Dylan Harris (Ashville) 42-16 (Dec 14-13) 1A-5A 182 1st Place Match - Nicholas Brashear (Corner) 54-1 won by decision over Sam Atchley (Arab) 28-11 (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match - Daniel Loudermilk (Southside) 57-15 won by major decision over Kurt Reichert (Prattville Christian) 40-5 (MD 10-1) 5th Place Match - Jeremiah Mccord (Ranburne) 34-9 won by major decision over Luke Harris (Ashville) 49-11 (MD 10-1) 1A-5A 195 1st Place Match - Christian Smith (Ranburne) 35-0 won by major decision over Dashton Rush (Jasper) 48-6 (MD 11-2) 3rd Place Match - Connor Hall (Alexandria) 52-9 won by decision over Will Pilgrim (Deshler) 38-7 (Dec 6-2) 5th Place Match - Rankin Allen (Montevallo) 44-9 won by fall over Logan Thomas (Corner) 53-8 (Fall 1:58) 1A-5A 220 1st Place Match - Cole Fuller (Corner) 50-1 won by decision over Carson Hall (Ranburne) 37-2 (Dec 7-3) 3rd Place Match - Demaria Jones (Center Point) 37-4 won by fall over Matt Brown (Elmore Co.) 43-9 (Fall 4:28) 5th Place Match - Treveon Bolton (Saks) 37-9 won by fall over Ean Carpenter (TR Miller) 29-7 (Fall 2:13) 1A-5A 285 1st Place Match - Ben Buchanan (Ranburne) 39-0 won by fall over Brodie Vinson (Jasper) 40-4 (Fall 3:06) 3rd Place Match - Ronny Henderson (Dora) 27-7 won by fall over Kolby Clark (Scottsboro) 27-10 (Fall 2:54) 5th Place Match - Trent Pate (Cleburne Co.) 34-8 won by decision over Grant Wisdom (Deshler) 36-14 (Dec 4-1)

CLASS 6A INDIVIDIUAL RESULTS 6A 106 1st Place Match - Peter Henderson (McAdory) 74-1 won by decision over Sandlin Pike (Benjamin Russell) 41-12 (Dec 6-0) 3rd Place Match - Will Anderson (Athens) 28-2 won by decision over David Miguel (Fort Payne) 27-5 (Dec 3-0) 5th Place Match - Daishun Powe (Gardendale) 46-23 won by decision over Donelle Young (Shades Valley) 38-17 (Dec 3-1) 6A 113 1st Place Match - Isaiah Powe (Gardendale) 50-2 won by forfeit over Tyrique Simms (Mae Jemison) 48-8 (For.) 3rd Place Match - Seth Mcgrew (Helena) 41-14 won by decision over Hudson Waldrop (McAdory) 60-7 (Dec 3-0) 5th Place Match - Lee Leonard (Benjamin Russell) 33-19 won by forfeit over Mason Dickey (FF) (Wetumpka) 39-15 (For.) 6A 120 1st Place Match - Lincoln Bryant (Hartselle) 42-9 won by decision over Melton Powe (Gardendale) 19-2 (Dec 10-5) 3rd Place Match - Xander Mcwilliams (Wetumpka) 57-4 won by decision over Cote Blalock (Fort Payne) 34-2 (Dec 4-2) 5th Place Match - Xavior Larry (Carver-Birmingham) 33-13 won by fall over Gunner Birdsong (Athens) 35-20 (Fall 2:45) 6A 126 1st Place Match - Michael Moran (Helena) 54-8 won by tech fall over Brody Scoggins (Gardendale) 34-21 (TF-1.5 5:06 (15-0) 3rd Place Match - Nyshaad Hannon (Benjamin Russell) 52-12 won by decision over Corey Jones (Shades Valley) 37-8 (Dec 10-5) 5th Place Match - Adam Byerman (Chelsea) 42-12 won by decision over Payton Roberts (Hartselle) 38-17 (Dec 2-0) 6A 132 1st Place Match - Gabe Warren (Spanish Fort) 61-3 won by decision over Bryce Wanagat (Pelham) 43-5 (Dec 15-11) 3rd Place Match - Kyler Adams (Wetumpka) 58-5 won by fall over Bobby Charsha (Benjamin Russell) 35-10 (Fall 2:49) 5th Place Match - Ethan Mccord (Stanhope Elmore) 39-9 won by decision over Mykel Evans (Hueytown) 26-14 (Dec 6-3) 6A 138 1st Place Match - Donald Phillips (McAdory) 74-9 won by fall over Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) 22-1 (Fall 4:37) 3rd Place Match - Brady George (Gulf Shores) 71-7 won by decision over Devyn Scoggins (Gardendale) 39-14 (Dec 9-2) 5th Place Match - Cameron Holder (Daphne) 50-16 won by decision over Jakarri Smith (Carver-Montgomery) 13-7 (Dec 6-2) 6A 145 1st Place Match - Brandon Seawright (Minor) 46-1 won by major decision over Seth Branham (Pelham) 25-8 (MD 18-4) 3rd Place Match - Jason Minchew (Shades Valley) 54-8 won by decision over Blake Crocker (Pinson Valley) 33-12 (Dec 4-3) 5th Place Match - Connor Russo (Stanhope Elmore) 34-10 won by decision over Kendrick Young (Oxford) 40-12 (Dec 6-5) 6A 152 1st Place Match - Chase Hicks (Oxford) 53-8 won by decision over Russ Boackle (Gardendale) 46-8 (Dec 1-0) 3rd Place Match - Saxon Coker (Benjamin Russell) 64-5 won by fall over Desmond Pearson (Mae Jemison) 47-4 (Fall 2:49) 5th Place Match - Jordyn Johnson (Clay-Chalkville) 50-5 won by decision over Dawson Williams (Fort Payne) 26-14 (Dec 6-2) 6A 160 1st Place Match - Jake Snow (Spanish Fort) 61-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Reed Hill (Oxford) 56-3 (SV-1 2-0) 3rd Place Match - Carson Kim (Gardendale) 41-4 won by major decision over Preston Royster (Chelsea) 43-7 (MD 11-3) 5th Place Match - Jeremiah Cherry Daniel (Stanhope Elmore) 37-10 won by fall over Jordan Mcglothen (Robertsdale) 18-13 (Fall 1:41) 6A 170 1st Place Match - John Paul Uter (Gulf Shores) 66-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Hezekiah Hunter (Benjamin Russell) 59-8 (SV-1 7-5) 3rd Place Match - Logan Farmer (Athens) 17-4 won by fall over Derrick Orvik (Gardendale) 23-5 (Fall 1:46) 5th Place Match - Levi Miller (Homewood) 10-6 won by fall over Will Caneer (Buckhorn) 34-21 (Fall 2:55) 6A 182 1st Place Match - Mason Blackwell (Wetumpka) 63-2 won by fall over John-mark Crocker (Homewood) 25-4 (Fall 1:42) 3rd Place Match - Jackson Carey (Gulf Shores) 41-8 won in tie breaker - 1 over D`andre Wilkerson (Minor) 32-14 (TB-1 2-1) 5th Place Match - Kennedy Wyatt (Gardendale) 45-15 won by fall over Keyon Ezelle (Carver-Birmingham) 36-21 (Fall 3:56) 6A 195 1st Place Match - Noah Bauer (Spanish Fort) 59-4 won by decision over Drake Ewing (Gulf Shores) 34-12 (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match - Jon Davis (Daphne) 37-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Chanceton Holifield (Oxford) 24-10 (SV-1 3-2) 5th Place Match - Elliot Gage (Chelsea) 40-7 won by tech fall over Sirrell Reese (Dothan) 13-12 (TF-1.5 4:54 (21-5) 6A 220 1st Place Match - Nathan Dunaway (Helena) 46-0 won by fall over Riley Kuhn (Fort Payne) 32-4 (Fall 0:48) 3rd Place Match - Daion Campbell (Mae Jemison) 33-4 won by decision over Abe Preston (Wetumpka) 42-15 (Dec 5-3) 5th Place Match - Colton Danielson (Russell Co.) 80-10 won by decision over Robert Montgomery (Chelsea) 42-10 (Dec 7-4) 6A 285 1st Place Match - Michael Dawson (Opelika) 51-0 won by fall over Izziah Williams (Clay-Chalkville) 44-7 (Fall 3:48) 3rd Place Match - Dylan Daring (Shades Valley) 45-7 won in tie breaker - 1 over Curtis Weatherspoon (McAdory) 41-12 (TB-1 4-3) 5th Place Match - Curtis Norris (Benjamin Russell) 25-7 won by fall over Terrell Barton (Buckhorn) 48-5 (Fall 2:07)

CLASS 7A INDIVIDIUAL RESULTS 7A 106 1st Place Match - Blaise Albarado (Thompson) 17-0 won by fall over Zach Flurry (Vestavia Hills) 32-4 (Fall 3:22) 3rd Place Match - Camden Tipton (Oak Mountain) 50-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Blake Byerley (Auburn) 44-14 (SV-1 2-0) 7A 113 1st Place Match - Yanni Vines (Thompson) 48-4 won by decision over John Robert Thompson (Spain Park) 48-7 (Dec 6-0) 3rd Place Match - Christopher Hays (Vestavia Hills) 28-9 won by fall over Chris Weaver (Hewitt-Trussville) 17-15 (Fall 1:59) 7A 120 1st Place Match - Nick Smith (Hoover) 37-3 won by major decision over Zander Fields (Huntsville) 49-6 (MD 8-0) 3rd Place Match - Ethan Bordelon (Bob Jones) 47-19 won by decision over Cory Jones (Thompson) 35-18 (Dec 10-6) 7A 126 1st Place Match - James Latona (Thompson) 47-5 won by major decision over Bryant Segars (Vestavia Hills) 43-7 (MD 13-4) 3rd Place Match - Tony Batiz (Smiths Station) 44-9 won by decision over Trevon Smith (Grissom) 43-15 (Dec 8-4) 7A 132 1st Place Match - Emmanuel Oliver (Thompson) 38-4 won by tech fall over Conner Cole (Huntsville) 44-10 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-3) 3rd Place Match - Devin Stone (Smiths Station) 41-9 won by decision over Brett Randolph (Mountain Brook) 42-15 (Dec 13-6) 7A 138 1st Place Match - Gray Ortis (Mountain Brook) 46-6 won by decision over Logan Reaves (Hewitt-Trussville) 41-15 (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match - Sullivan Tipton (Oak Mountain) 50-2 won by fall over Manuel Marrero (Bob Jones) 56-12 (Fall 2:20) 7A 145 1st Place Match - Jack Lamey (Vestavia Hills) 34-12 won by decision over Zeke Smotherman (Huntsville) 58-5 (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match - Jacob Johnson (Hoover) 23-14 won by decision over Will Garrett (Thompson) 32-14 (Dec 9-5) 7A 152 1st Place Match - Will Miller (Thompson) 46-4 won by decision over Chandler Merrill (Vestavia Hills) 27-9 (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match - Francisco Soto (Central-Phenix City) 33-7 won by decision over Sebastian Davis (James Clemens) 33-10 (Dec 3-2) 7A 160 1st Place Match - John Edwards (Vestavia Hills) 38-4 won by decision over Ashunti Perry (Thompson) 29-10 (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match - Hunter Jones (Hewitt-Trussville) 31-10 won by decision over Chris Congress (Bob Jones) 51-9 (Dec 7-4) 7A 170 1st Place Match - Sam Willoughby (Vestavia Hills) 37-5 won by decision over Warren Hoyt (Grissom) 46-2 (Dec 12-9) 3rd Place Match - William Browder (Thompson) 31-5 won by fall over Joseph Grijalva (Florence) 29-6 (Fall 2:06) 7A 182 1st Place Match - Dylan Pearson (Auburn) 36-0 won by fall over J t Foster (Hoover) 34-5 (Fall 1:41) 3rd Place Match - John Mckimmon (Mountain Brook) 36-5 won by decision over Jacob Gammill (Vestavia Hills) 27-9 (Dec 7-5) 7A 195 1st Place Match - Stephen Cagle (Huntsville) 52-2 won by decision over Michael Jackson (Thompson) 40-6 (Dec 7-3) 3rd Place Match - Jack Higgins (Mountain Brook) 51-5 won by major decision over Dawson Rye (Hoover) 27-7 (MD 10-1) 7A 220 1st Place Match - Ryan Keepers (James Clemens) 28-6 won by decision over Cole Batson (Huntsville) 62-4 (Dec 10-6) 3rd Place Match - Kyle Watson (Smiths Station) 42-6 won by fall over Jacob Goldfon (Oak Mountain) 28-16 (Fall 4:17) 7A 285 1st Place Match - Jaxon Bast (Spain Park) 44-3 won by fall over Thor Zogg (Tuscaloosa Co.) 58-3 (Fall 5:00) 3rd Place Match - Reggie Fowler (RE Lee) 25-8 won by decision over Dawson Ray (Vestavia Hills) 23-7 (Dec 7-6)