Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones trending on Twitter after supporting COVID-19 vaccines during radio interview

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones waits for the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Jones sidestepped the question of whether he would change his policy requiring players for the Cowboys to stand during the national anthem. Still, the owner who has taken the hardest line among his NFL counterparts against protesting racial injustice during “The Star-Spangled Banner” did acknowledge a changing social tide after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trending on Twitter after he expressed support for COVID-19 vaccines during a recent radio interview.

On 105.3 The FAN, a Dallas-based radio station, Jones said that the pandemic must be conquered with a “we” mindset.

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health & their body,” he said, “…until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door & go forward with ‘we.'”

“Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that,” he added.

Jones has come under fire before for his conservative alignments, such as in 2020 when he dodged questions concerning policies on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.