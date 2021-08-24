Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones trending on Twitter after supporting COVID-19 vaccines during radio interview

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trending on Twitter after he expressed support for COVID-19 vaccines during a recent radio interview.
On 105.3 The FAN, a Dallas-based radio station, Jones said that the pandemic must be conquered with a “we” mindset.
“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health & their body,” he said, “…until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door & go forward with ‘we.'”
“Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that,” he added.
Jones has come under fire before for his conservative alignments, such as in 2020 when he dodged questions concerning policies on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.