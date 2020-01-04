President Trump heading to New Orleans for College Football Playoff championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sources have confirmed that on Jan. 13, President Donald Trump will be attending the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The LSU Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The real question is will the President be wearing purple and gold or purple and orange?
