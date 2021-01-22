PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

All four NFL teams playing in the conference championships have a defensive coordinator who flopped as a head coach but who has the chops as a lieutenant to help his team and his head coach get to the Super Bowl.

The NFC championshippits high-powered offenses led by Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, who is making his 14th title game appearance, and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who is starting in his fifth conference title game but first at Lambeau Field.