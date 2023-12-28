BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that guard Jordan Hawkins will be coming to the Magic City to join the Birmingham Squadron.

Hawkins, who played for UConn before being picked up with the 14th pick in the NBA draft this past year, will join the Squadron as its newest guard.

Hawkins, 21, has played in 27 games with the Pelicans, starting in nine. During the season, he averaged 10.7 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Squadron is the affiliate team of the Pelicans, who have had such players like former Alabama player John Petty Jr. and Izaiah Brockington.