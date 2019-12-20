Paul Finebaum releases Alabama, Auburn ‘Mt. Rushmore of the decade’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Media personality Paul Finebaum and his show staff are ending the decade by stirring the pot for some SEC football fans.

On Twitter, the sports analyst released Mt. Rushmore photos with edited pictures of four players from every SEC team that they believe were the best of the 2010s.

Finebaum claims that Heisman winner Cam Newton, running back Tre Mason, and defensive tackles Nick Fairley and Derrick Brown were the best Auburn Tigers of the past decade.

It took us a second to come up with Auburn's Mt. Rushmore. If you have 0:01, give us your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/FB0pYj63NJ — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 20, 2019

Alabama’s Mt. Rushmore generated more controversy. Finebaum listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Derrick Henry, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive end Jonathan Allen as the top of the top.

By far the hardest cuts we had to make in this week's All Decade Mt. Rushmore project were for @AlabamaFTBL: pic.twitter.com/vVvrREFnas — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 18, 2019

There are many great players for both teams in the 2010s, it’s hard to narrow it down to four.

