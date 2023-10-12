High School Game of the Week sponsored by Atrox Factory & Whataburger.

It’s week seven of the high school football season, and this week CBS 42 is gearing up for its High School Game of the Week that’s going down in Mountain Brook High School’s Spartan Stadium against A.W. Parker High School’s Thundering Herd.

The 6A Region 5 matchup will kick off this Friday at 7 p.m. with Parker High School’s Mighty Bison football team making the short journey over to Mountain Brook to take on the Spartans.

With both Parker and Mountain Brook being undefeated in region games and taking the region’s number one and two spots, respectively, these players will battle to be Region 5’s top dog– or Spartan or Bison, rather.

But before the Friday night lights come on, the concession stands open and the coin is tossed, there are some important details to note.

First is parking– there are parking lots on Mountain Brook’s campus as well as first come, first serve street parking off campus. Now that you’ve got parking figured out, you’ve got to get in the game. Tickets will be available for purchase outside stadium gates before kickoff, or you can purchase tickets online, here.

And with such a competitive matchup, seats are sure to be filled quickly, so it’s smart to head to the game early if you can.

Finally, take a moment between plays to check out the Spartans’ massive video scoreboard– a sight that’s hard to miss if you’re anywhere in the vicinity. The video board is the largest of any high school in the state, standing 36.4 feet high and 46.8 feet wide.

If you’re interested in a quick bite to eat before heading to the big game, swing by the nearest Whataburger, or try local Birmingham restaurants with locations in Mountain Brook like Davenport’s Pizza Palace or MELT in Lane Park.

And if you can’t make it out to the big game, no worries! You can stream the whole thing right here.