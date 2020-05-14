Panthers sign first-round pick Derrick Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed Derrick Brown, the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle was a standout at Auburn, earning consensus All-America honors last season and finishing his college career with 170 tackles, 13 sacks and 33 1/2 tackles for loss.
He’s expected to start right away for the Panthers under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Brown is Carolina’s first 2020 draft pick to sign his rookie contract.
