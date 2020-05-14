Panthers sign first-round pick Derrick Brown

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) lines up against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. Brown has been a play making, blockbusting force for No. 16 Auburn heading into the Iron Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed Derrick Brown, the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle was a standout at Auburn, earning consensus All-America honors last season and finishing his college career with 170 tackles, 13 sacks and 33 1/2 tackles for loss.

He’s expected to start right away for the Panthers under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Brown is Carolina’s first 2020 draft pick to sign his rookie contract.

