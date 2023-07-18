BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Stallions quarterback and two-time United States Football League (USFL) champion, Alex McGough has reportedly signed with the Green Bay Packers, according to ProFootballTalk.

McGough was crowned USFL MVP and helped lead the Stallions to their second consecutive USFL championship by defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12. He finished the season with 2,104 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 403 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

McGough played college football at Florida International University and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.