INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in a 6-player deal, a person with direct knowledge of the details confirmed to The Associated Press.

Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers, the person told AP, speaking only on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been officially announced.

The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick plus Sabonis, who is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He leads the Pacers in all three categories.

It’s the second major deal Indiana has made in less than a week. The Pacers also sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio and three draft picks including a lottery-protected first-round selection this summer. Rubio has already been ruled out for the rest of this season and has an expiring contract.

Sabonis and Indiana shot-blocker Myles Turner have been the speculation of trade rumors for weeks.

Indiana appears to be regrouping after a roster severely depleted by injuries and COVID-19 issues have left the Pacers near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The moves also could help the Pacers become a bigger player in free agency next summer.

Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists and is tied for sixth in the league with 1.7 steals. He’s also 11th in assists. Hield is third in the NBA in 3-pointers this season and Thompson should fill a need inside with the Pacers scrambling with post play because of injuries.

The Kings, meanwhile, are getting Sabonis — who has become a double-double machine over the past couple of seasons — and two more scorers in Holiday and Lamb. Holiday is averaging 11.0 points while Lamb averages 7.1 while coming off the bench this season. Lamb also has an expiring contract.

