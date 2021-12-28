Over 40,000 fans expected to attend Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the Magic City’s biggest games of the year will be held on Tuesday.

Over 40,000 people are expected to go to see the Auburn Tigers face off against the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl in the new Protective Stadium.

If you park near UAB there is free shuttle service on Game Day that starts 4 hours before the game begins. For people choosing to park on 22nd street in the lots, there is also free transportation available.

“We are glad that everyone can preserve and that the teams are here and healthy and able to play in the game because it means a lot to the community, it means a lot to Birmingham,” said Jeff Goodman, CEO of the Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl. “When you think of into the state of Alabama you think of college football you think of Alabama and Birmingham specifically. “

One of the big factors of the bowl also includes the money raised not just within the city but for local organizations as well, such as the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. Prior to kickoff, there will be small fan fest outside of Protective Stadium.