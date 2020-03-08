O’s: Mancini needs ‘non-baseball-related medical procedure’

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Alex Cobb (17) and relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) and other pitchers warm up during spring training baseball, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In a gloomy season for the Baltimore Orioles last year, one of their few bright spots was Trey Mancini. Now they’ll have to do without him for a while.

The big-hitting Mancini will undergo what the team is calling “a non-baseball-related medical procedure.” Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Mancini “is going to miss some time.”

The Orioles didn’t provide any specifics on Mancini’s situation or a timetable for his return.

Mancini hit .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs last year as the O’s went 54-108. He has played only five games this spring after earlier dealing with flu-like symptoms.

The 27-year-old outfielder/first baseman last played on March 2, but left the game after two at-bats.

“We love Trey, and we’re going to respect his privacy in this thing, and we’ll have more information as we know more,” Hyde said.

“We hate to see Trey miss time, but hopefully it’s not too long,” he said.

Baltimore opens the season on March 26 at Camden Yards against the New York Yankees.

Elsewhere in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues:

TWINS 7, TIGERS 6

Dominican Republic native Miguel Sano had a big day as Major League Baseball played a spring training game on the island for the first time in 20 years.

Sano homered, singled and drove in three runs for Minnesota. Fellow countryman Nelson Cruz doubled and singled.

Two Detroit players from the Dominican also did well. Jorge Bonifacio hit a home run and starter Ivan Nova pitched a scoreless inning.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 1

David Price was overpowering in his second spring start for the Dodgers, working three innings and striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced. Max Muncy homered for Los Angeles.

Ubaldo Jiménez struggled in his start for the Rockies, allowing all seven runs, three earned, on five hits and a walk before being lifted with one out in the second inning. Nolan Arenado hit his fourth spring home run.

PHILLIES 10, RED SOX (SS) 2

Bryce Harper doubled, stole two bases and scored twice for Philadelphia. J.T. Realmuto had a two-run double.

Kevin Pillar had a two-run double for Boston’s split squad. Jackie Bradley Jr. singled and stole a base.

RED SOX (SS) 5, BLUE JAYS 2

Nathan Eovaldi made his third start, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out four. J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and Rafael Devers had two hits, driving in a run and scoring.

Trent Thornton, competing for the final spot in Toronto’s rotation, gave up two runs on five hits and two walks, pitching 2 2/3 innings in his second start. Travis Shaw homered.

RAYS (SS) 1, BRAVES 1

Wander Franco, considered the top overall prospect in baseball, drove in the only run for Tampa Bay’s split squad with a single.

Mike Foltynewicz made his second start for Atlanta, pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing a hit and two walks while striking out six. Closer Mark Melancon pitched a perfect sixth inning.

RAYS (SS) 1, ORIOLES 0

Jose Martinez drove in the game’s only run with a single in the fourth inning for Tampa Bay’s split squad.

Hanser Alberto had one of Baltimore’s four singles.

NATIONALS (SS) 5, METS 0

Trea Turner singled and stole his first base of the spring, scoring a run for Washington’s split squad. Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run single.

Mets newcomer Dellin Betances struggled in his first spring appearance. He got only one out and gave up three runs on a hit, two walks and a wild pitch. Steven Matz pitched three perfect innings, striking out three. Brandon Nimmo hit two doubles.

NATIONALS (SS) 2, MARLINS 2

Howie Kendrick had a pair of RBI singles for Washington’s split squad. Joe Ross made his third start, surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Jose Urena made his third start for Miami, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on eight hits. Jesus Aguilar had a two-run double.

CARDINALS 5, ASTROS 1

Kolten Wong hit a two-run double and Matt Wieters doubled and drove in two runs for St. Louis. John Gant started, yielding a hit a two walks in four shutout innings, striking out three.

Houston closer Roberto Osuna pitched the fourth inning, allowing three unearned runs on three hits while striking out three.

YANKEES 7, PIRATES 4

Gio Urshela had an RBI single for New York. Catcher Gary Sanchez will miss a couple of days because of a sore back — manager Aaron Boone said it’s not serious and probably the result of Sanchez catching two days in a row.

John Ryan Murphy hit his third home run and Gregory Polanco hit his third double for Pittsburgh.

CUBS (SS) 8, INDIANS 5

In the longest outing by a Cubs pitcher this spring, Kyle Hendricks surrendered a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor but otherwise shut down the Indians over four innings, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out four.

Indians starter Adam Plutko, who revamped his curve in the offseason, worked three scoreless innings, walking two and striking out two. José Ramírez homered and Carlos Santana singled to raise his spring batting average to .423.

REDS (SS) 7, ROYALS 2

Danny Duffy struck out six in four scoreless innings for Kansas City, allowing one hit. Ryan McBroom hit his third spring home run and Ryan O’Hearn and Matt Reynolds also connected.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray gave up three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He’s working on throwing more changeups — McBroom homered on one of them.

RANGERS 11, BREWERS 2

Texas utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his fourth spring homer and drove in three runs. Kyle Gibson turned in a scoreless outing, one-hitting the Brewers through three innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

Brett Anderson gave up three runs on four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the start for the Brewers. Orlando Arcia hit his fourth homer.

GIANTS 12, WHITE SOX 7

San Francisco starter Trevor Cahill retired nine straight batters, striking out five. Buster Posey doubled and singled and is hitting .412 this spring. Darin Ruf, who played in South Korea the last three year, hit his second and third home runs this spring.

Dallas Keuchel worked 3 2/3 innings and was touched for four runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Nomar Mazara singled and doubled for the White Sox.

DIAMONDBACKS (SS) 10, PADRES 5

Jake Lamb doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs for the Diamondbacks. Starter Merrill Kelly worked four innings in the start, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk and striking out three.

Joey Lucchesi could not get out of the first inning, walking four and surrendering four runs on four hits. Ty France and Franchy Cordero each homered.

DIAMONDBACKS (SS) 6, ANGELS 6

Angels newcomer Julio Teheran gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings.

Kevin Cron homered and doubled for Arizona.

ATHLETICS 8, MARINERS 4

Oakland starter Jesus Luzardo struck out eight of the 13 batters he faced. Nick Allen, Greg Deichmann, Dillon Thomas and Austin Allen each homered.

Carlos Gonzalez singled and walked, raising his batting average to .235 in his bid to return to a major league roster.

REDS (SS) 8, CUBS (SS) 5

Kris Bryant doubled for the Cubs in a game played at Las Vegas. He’s from the city and plans to remain home for a couple days after this weekend series for his wife’s ultrasound appointment.

Jonathan India, the fifth overall player taken in the 2018 draft, hit his first home run for Cincinnati.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports