Once a Blazer, Always a Blazer: UAB honors Allen Merrick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s annual homecoming game has become a special day for the program. The Blazers celebrated patients at Children’s Harbor with names on the back of their jerseys.

UAB also took time to honor Allen Merrick, a freshman linebacker who signed with the Blazers’ 2020 class and should’ve been dressed in green and gold Saturday. Instead, Allen’s mother, Catrina Merrick, was at Legion field receiving her son’s #49 jersey after he tragically passed away less than a month before the season.

CBS 42’s Simone Eli sat down with Catrina, her daughter, and Allen’s former coaches to learn about the legacy and life of Allen Merrick. Click the link above for the full story.

LATEST POSTS