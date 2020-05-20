North-South All-Star golf rosters released for 2020 All-star Sports Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — North-South Girls’ and Boys’ Golf All-Star Teams for 2020 (AHSAA) North-South All-Star Sports Week were announced Monday, May 18 by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA).

The two 10-member teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school golf coaches.

The games were canceled earlier this week due to the COVID-19 Virus outbreak and the AHSAA.

We are proud to announce these teams even though we are disappointed that the All-Star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer has been canceled. Nonetheless, these 40 individual players earned this recognition and will be receiving certificates from the AHSADCA for their selection to these prestigious squads. Jamie Lee, Director of AHSADCA

The full rosters can be found, here.

The AHSADCA will release the boys’ and girls’ tennis, baseball, softball, and boys’ and girls’ soccer all-star teams later this week.

The Summer Conference will still be July 13-18, 2020 but it has been changed to a virtual conference.

