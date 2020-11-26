No. 22 Auburn has chance to spoil No. 1 Tide’s season again

TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 29: The Auburn Tigers lines up against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There’s one sure way to make Auburn fans move past lingering bad memories of the Tigers’ unexpected loss at South Carolina last month.

Spoiling top-ranked Alabama’s season this week would make Auburn’s year. It’d also be the best way to remind Auburn fans that the Tigers ended the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes by winning last year’s Iron Bowl 48-45. Alabama appears to be the class of the SEC after crushing then-No. 3 Georgia 41-24 and then-No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24 in its two conference tests against Top 25 teams.

The Crimson Tide’s low scoring total came in their 38-19 opening win over Missouri.