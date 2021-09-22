No. 1 Alabama still seeking that complete game performance

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates in front of fans as he leaves the field after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban was griping about the hype surrounding a team that had “basically played one half of one game.”

That was after one blowout win into the season. He’s still looking for that so-called complete game from the top-ranked Crimson Tide, which built a big lead and lost most of it in a 31-29 win over No. 11 Florida.

In reality, it was the first test Alabama has faced this season and it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Gators didn’t go quietly.But “60 minutes” has been a bit of a mantra, especially early this season, for Saban & Co.