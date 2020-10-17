Nix picks cost No. 15 Auburn in 30-22 loss to South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harris ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina turned three interceptions thrown by Bo Nix into points to defeat No. 15 Auburn for the first time in 87 years with a 30-22 victory on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-2 Southeastern Conference) had won eight straight in the series and looked like they had this one under control as they led 9-0 in the opening 10 minutes. But Nix, the sophomore quarterback, threw three picks and the Gamecocks (2-2) cashed in each time to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.

