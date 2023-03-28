BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening today, the UAB Blazers take on Utah Valley in the final four of the National Invitational Tournament.

Tonight’s semi-final showdown is taking place out in Las Vegas. Several fans are making plans for the game.

The fans CBS 42 talked to said they are pumped for the game today, and while the Blazers have given them a great excuse to fly out to Vegas, many are cheering the team on right here at home.

UAB’s National Alumni Society is packing the house at Walk On’s this evening for a sold-out watch party.

Everyone coming is encouraged to deck out in their best green and gold, and the first 100 to arrive will receive a free t-shirt. General Manager Michael Miller says he expects the environment to be electric

“We’ve got, you know, great fans that come through for UAB,” said Miller. “And with the alumni association hosting that we’ll hopefully have a huge crowd, which I’m sure we will. I think the energy is going to be really awesome.”

Miller says he hopes they’ll be hosting another watch party on Thursday should the blazers advance to the NIT finals.

Students told CBS 42 they are beaming with pride for their school’s basketball team. They say to make it this far shows the nation what UAB is made of.

After following the team all season, some said they believe the best in their blazers. Others say the anticipation of tonight’s game is building and they hope to celebrate a win in the end.

“It’s really exciting,” said UAB student Mattie Latham. “I’ve been following them all season long, so I’m excited for them and to see what happens.”

“I’m just excited for the fact that it shows pride in Birmingham and shows that we are able to go compete against with the Power 5 schools, and I’m excited just to see how we do against these bigger teams,” said Jamal Peterson, another UAB student.

Head Coach Andy Kennedy said he and the team couldn’t be more thankful for the support. Referencing their latest game in Nashville, he said they wouldn’t be where they are without their fans.

“It was great to hear the UAB chants throughout memorial colosseum,” said Coach Kennedy. “Our fans have been terrific. We’re very appreciative of all that they have done. And we hope a few can now justify a trip of Las Vegas. We’ve given them a good excuse to go to Vegas, and who doesn’t like that.”

Tip off for tonight’s game is set for 8:30 p.m.