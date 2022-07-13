BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It appears that University of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders have squashed their NIL beef, according to a Instagram post made by Sanders.

According to the post made by Sanders, the video features the two head coaches on the Aflac set filming another commercial. Both coaches are seen sitting together and wearing light-blue blazers.

In the video, Sanders says “We’re in Los Angeles, California back on the Aflac set with the G.O.A.T.” To which Saban would respond “And the duck.”

The two shared a laugh and Deion would jokingly respond “I was talking about you, so you calling me a duck?”

The video ended with the two coaches laughing and a caption reading “2 goats. 1 duck. No beef.”