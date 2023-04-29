The 2023 NFL Draft stage in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Lanier/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIAT) — Multiple football players from programs in Alabama were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, which lasted from Thursday through Saturday.

The Carolina Panthers used their No. 1 overall pick on former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Two of his former teammates were selected later in the first round.

Derick Hall, a defensive lineman from Auburn, was the first Tiger off the board at No. 37 overall by the Seattle Seahawks. Four other Tigers were chosen in the draft.

South Alabama, Troy and UAB each had one draftee. Below is a full list of players selected from Alabama schools in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Alabama

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Rd. 1, No. 1)

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans (Rd. 1, No. 3)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (Rd. 1 No. 12)

S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions (Rd. 2, No. 45)

OT Tyler Steen, Philidelphia Eagles (Rd. 3, No. 65)

DL Byron Young, Las Vegas Raiders (Rd. 3, No. 70)

S Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals (Rd. 3, No. 95)

TE Cameron Latu, San Francisco 49ers (Rd. 3, No. 101)

LB Henry To’oTo’o, Houston Texans (Rd. 5, No. 167)

S DeMarcco Hellams, Atlanta Falcons (Rd. 7, No. 224)

Auburn

EDGE Derick Hall, Seattle Seahawks (Rd. 2, No. 37)

RB Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (Rd. 3, No. 88)

DL Colby Wooden, Green Bay Packers (Rd. 4, No. 116)

LB Owen Pappoe, Arizona Cardinals (Rd. 5, No. 168)

K Anders Carlson, Green Bay Packers (Rd. 6, No. 207)

South Alabama

CB Darrell Luter Jr., San Francisco 49ers (Rd. 5, No. 155)

Troy

IOL Jake Andrews, New England Patriots (Rd. 4, No. 107)

UAB