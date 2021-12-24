AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Roger McCreary, starting cornerback for Auburn University, has announced he is preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.
In a Twitter post made by McCreary Monday, he announced he would not be participating in the upcoming Birmingham Bowl but instead would be preparing for the draft.
McCreary is a Mobile native who attended Williamson High School. He is a senior as Auburn University this year and is part of the liberal arts college.
McCreary has had 86 career tackles and was a member of the all-SEC fourth team.
According to the Auburn University football roster, McCreary’s uncle Angelo James played for the Philadelphia Eagles.