ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — NFL linebacker Kwon Alexander will be hosting a free youth football camp Saturday at the City of Anniston Youth Sports Complex.

The camp begins at 10 a.m. and is for boys and girls ages 8 through 14. Alexander will be leading all drills.

Each participant will receive a free t-shirt, free lunch and an opportunity to win giveaways.

Alexander is an Alabama native. He attended LSU before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Those interested can register here. For more information about the event, contact Bari Wolfman at 954-263-0026.