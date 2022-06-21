BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This fall, the New Orleans Pelicans will come to Birmingham for a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The game will be held Friday, Oct. 14, at Legacy Arena, where the Pelicans’ G-League counterpart, the Birmingham Squadron, plays during the season. Tipoff will be at at 7 p.m.

“The decision to launch the Squadron was a commitment by the Pelicans organization to invest in the Birmingham community,” Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson said in a statement. “This Pelicans preseason game in Birmingham is a tangible example of that commitment, and this is just the beginning. We want to thank the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, and everyone involved in making this event happen.”

In the statement announcing the game, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the game would be a big event for the city.

“This is a big deal,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “As a basketball fan, I am thrilled to see these amazing teams battle it out. As the mayor, I am proud that this event can be enjoyed by our residents and visitors. This just further confirms that Birmingham is a destination for top sports event in our region.”

Individual tickets for the preseason contest will go on sale at a later time. Squadron season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets for the Pelicans-Hawks game, and will also have the ability to purchase additional tickets for the preseason matchup at a special season ticket holder rate. Group plans of 10 or more people are also available for the preseason game.

The remainder of the Pelicans’ 2022 preseason schedule will be announced later.

For more information about the benefits of becoming a Squadron season ticket member or group plan holder, click here or call the Squadron ticket office at 205-719-0850.