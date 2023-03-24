TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Crimson Tide is set to take on San Diego State in the Sweet 16 today at 5:30 p.m. They’re playing in Louisville, Kentucky, but restaurants and bars in Tuscaloosa are prepping to host fans at home.

Businesses in T-Town tell CBS 42 they expect the strip will be roaring with fans come gametime. Several are hosting watch parties for Bama fans looking for a fun environment to cheer on the tide.

If you’re looking to be in the middle of the action on the strip, you’ve got businesses like World of Beer and Innisfree Irish Pub.

Along with food and drink specials, they said they’ll have their TVs rolling with audio up, so you don’t miss a beat from tip off to the final buzzer.

World of Beer said having a number one team this year takes the excitement of hosting fans to a whole new level.

Manager Will Turner says they’re providing an outdoor patio space along with their indoor venue.

“You know, we provide a fantastic gameday experience,” said Turner. “I mean you know the chance of the crowds, inside the tavern here, are fantastic. We’ve got happy hour from three to six, so you can come and kind of pregame before the big game itself.”

Innisfree Irish Pub said fans that come there can expect a football-like gameday experience- lots of fun and packed to the max.

Manager Nick Snead said that celebrating the number one ranked team is great for their business, but also for the university organizations they help by hosting specials on Fridays.

There are quite a few bars and restaurants right here on the strip that’ll be filled with specials and gameday action, but if you’re looking for some family fun, Walk On’s said they may be the place for you.

Manager Eric Geloneck said they expect a packed house with fans filing in ahead of tip off. He said they’ve got something for everyone from special craft beer selections for the adults to family friendly games for the kids like cornhole and Jenga.

“Everyone’s not only watching the Bama games but all the other games,” said Geloneck. “It just creates a buzz, creates excitement, throughout the whole restaurant. So, everybody is really into it and it not just makes business, you know, obviously busier, but just more enjoyable fun atmosphere, everyone having a great time and just cheering together.”

Regardless of where you take on a gameday experience in T-Town, the businesses CBS 42 talked to recommend you show up early because it’s going to get busy quick come tip-off.