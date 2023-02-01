HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — National Signing Day was Wednesday, and Alabama high school athletes across central Alabama announced their homes for the next step of their lives.

Hoover High School stole the show having 39 student-athletes sign their national letter of intent. Here’s a list of schools and athletes who committed to a college:

Gardendale High School

Dallas Young, University of Arkansas (Football)

Kelby Collins, University of Florida (Football)

Tyler Nelson, Kennesaw State (Football)

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Braylon Chatman, University of Alabama (Football)

TaRell Seals, Alcorn State (Football)

Hoover High School

Cade Carr, Samford University (Baseball)

Wes Carter, Webster University (Baseball)

R.J. Hamilton, Vanderbilt University (Baseball)

Will Lawrence, Samford University (Baseball)

Samuel Schmidt, Troy University (Baseball)

Tyler Wilson, Auburn University (Baseball)

Layla Etchison, Garden City Community College (Women’s Basketball)

Reniya Kelly, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Women’s Basketball)

Kristen McMillan, University of Central Arkansas (Women’s Basketball)

Alanah Pooler, Shelton State (Women’s Basketball)

Kyndall Anderson, Milligan University (Flag Football)

Faith Daughtry, Milligan University (Flag Football)

Peyton Argent, South Carolina (Football)

Grant Bonner, Rhodes College (Football)

Keith Christein, Jacksonville State University (Football)

Garian Denson, Bethel University (Football)

D.J. Estes, North Carolina Central University (Football)

A.J. Franklin, University of Richmond (Football)

Ethan Hubbard, Duke University (Football)

Jack Lamey, Cumberland (Football)

K.J. Law, Tuskegee (Football)

Jordan Norman, University of South Alabama (Football)

Chaleb Powell, University of Charleston (Football)

Logan Ware, Tuskegee (Football)

Ahmari Williams, University of Pikeville (Football)

Houston Hart, Wallace State (Men’s Golf)

Leny Mbogo, University of Alabama in Huntsville (Men’s Soccer)

Kate Dinkel, Huntingdon College (Softball)

Carolyne Hecklinski, Shelton State (Softball)

Gracie Hillman, Georgia Tech (Softball)

Victor Song, University of Chicago (Men’s Swimming and Diving)

Gavin Patton, Covenant College (Men’s Tennis)

Elijah Joseph, Arkansas State University (Men’s Track and Field & Cross Country)

Jay Avery, University of Houston (Men’s Track and Field)

Owen Jung, Samford University (Men’s Track and Field)

Zachary King, The United State Air Force Academy (Men’s Track and Field)

Ashley Girouard, Florida Southern College (Women’s Track and Field & Cross Country)

Reese Hawks, Calhoun Community College (Women’s Volleyball)

Raegan James, Calhoun Community College (Women’s Volleyball)

Pinson Valley High School

TJ Metcalf, University of Arkansas (Football)

Amare Thomas, UAB (Football)

Ramsay High School

Jalen Jones, Alabama State (Football)

James Jones, Millsaps College (Football)

Caleb Patterson, Faulker University (Football)

Thompson High School

Seth Hampton, University of North Alabama (Football)

Zach Felton, Birmingham-Southern (Football)

Jeffrey Kimochu, Tuskegee (Football)

Ryan Walker, University of North Alabama (Football)

Dylan Campbell, Tuskegee (Football)

Vestavia Hills High School