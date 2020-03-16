NASCAR postpones GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NASCAR has postponed the 2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The races at Talladega were scheduled for April 24-26th and a reschedule date has yet to be determined.

NASCAR released the following statement Monday:

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville. We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton released this statement:

“We want to thank all of our loyal and devoted fans who were set to join us during our April race weekend. The health and safety of our guests, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future for the greatest racing on the planet.”

This story will be updated as information is released regarding a future race date.