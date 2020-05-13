NASCAR back this weekend as other sports consider return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, NASCAR will become the first major American sport to return to competition during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, leaders in other sports are having the same conversations about returning.

NASCAR drivers will race at Darlington Raceway Saturday and again Wednesday. Charlotte is the next stop. But beyond that, the schedule remains unclear. In the meantime, CBS 42 has learned that NASCAR has put together a large team that’s considering numerous scenarios for how the season could look.

And they’re not alone. Major League Baseball owners presented a proposal to the players’ union that would start an abbreviated season around the Fourth of July.

What does this mean for sports in central Alabama? It’s still to be determined. There’s no way to know when we’ll see racing at Talladega again until NASCAR leaders make a decision on the rest of the season.

And Birmingham Barons general manager Jonathan Nelson said he hasn’t heard anything from baseball leaders about what the season could hold for Minor League Baseball teams. This week, staff started the gradual process of returning to the front office after working remotely during the pandemic. There is still a full-time groundskeeper who’s maintaining a professional-quality field that will be in good shape whenever baseball returns.

