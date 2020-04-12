Mountain Brook’s Trendon Watford enters NBA draft

LSU forward Trendon Watford against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A basketball standout from Mountain Brook High School who went on to play as a forward for Louisiana State University, will now try his hand in the pros.

Trendon Watford, who grew up in Birmingham and played at Mountain Brook, announced on Twitter Sunday his intention to declare for the NBA draft.

Thank You For Everything Tiger Nation… FOREVER LSU. 💜 pic.twitter.com/hnk3wxahwR — Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) April 12, 2020

“Louisiana State Universiy- I want to thank you for taking in a kid from another state and treating me as one of your own,” the Tweet read. “The opportunities and relationships you have given me are something I will always cherish and were second to none. Futhermore, without the support of my teammates, coaching staff and faculty none of this would be possible so again, I thank you!”

Between 2017 and 2019, Watford was part of the squad that led Mountain Brook to three state championship wins.

Watford just finished his first season at LSU, albeit abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

