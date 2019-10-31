Mountain Brook wins 7A Volleyball Championship

BIRMINGHAM – Mountain Brook clawed through three tough sets 25-21, 28-26, 25-23 to beat two-time defending Class 7A state champion McGill-Toolen Catholic to capture the 2019 state title here at Bill Harris Arena.

The 49th Elite Eight State Volleyball Championships here continue today with state champions in Class 6A, Class 2A, Class 1A and Class 4A till to be crowned. All matches are being live-streamed by the NFHS Network over its subscriber-based program.

The Spartans (59-7), coached by Vickie Nichols, were pushed to the limit, especially in the second set. While the hitters got the points on both sides, it was the defensive effort that made this final a classic to remember. Mountain Brook had 86 digs in the contest with 7A state tourney Liz Vandevelde leading the way with 22, MVP senior Grace Carr totaling 19, Evelyn King making 18, and Ann Vandevelde posting 11. Carr also had 14 kills, three assists and one service ace.

MK Fowlkes had 10 , Celie Field had eight kills, and Ann Vandevelde had eight kills and 33 assists. The state title was the fourth for Mountain Brook overall and the first since winning three in a row from 2014-16.

McGill-Toolen (39-10), coached by Kate Wood, totaled 89 digs with Katie Hemphill totaling 32, Amelia Boykin 18, Skyler Bumpers 16 and Imani Nicholson 14. Nicholson also had 16 kills and Haley Palmer had 11. Boykin dished out 33 assists.

The Dirty Dozen have 21 state titles, more than any other 7A or 6A school in the AHSAA, and second only to Class 4A Bayside Academy’s 27.