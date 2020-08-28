Mountain Brook football team working to schedule game against Calera Saturday

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain Brook High football team is working to schedule a game against Calera Saturday night.

Calera was originally scheduled to play Jackson-Olin tonight, but the game was cancelled after the Jackson-Olin team was forced to quarantine after a couple of players were exposed to the virus. Likewise, Mountain Brook was supposed to play Huntsville tonight, but Huntsville cancelled the game due to weather.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. in Calera.

LATEST POSTS