BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —The Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will take place on October 7 at Legion Field, the longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and kickoff will be at 7 p.m. for this HBCU classic, which will be televised on ESPN+. Tickets for the game are on sale now.

2023 marks the third year the game will be held in Birmingham. The football classic helps raise funds for scholarships for young people hoping to attend college.

“I’m happy to be a proud graduate of Morehouse College, but I’m equally proud that my home city is hosting this incredible event for the third year in a row,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin stated via a press release. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been an important piece of our city’s legacy, so it’s only right that we continue to celebrate these institutions and the impact they’ve made on the lives of fans, students and alumni.”

For more information, click here to visit the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic official website.