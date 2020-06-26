Morehouse College cancels all fall sports amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA (WIAT) — Morehouse College announced they will not be participating in any fall sports this coming year due to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter from the school’s president, David Thomas, the cross country teams as well as the football team will not be competing at any NCAA or Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competitions during the fall semester. Morehouse says they will still honor athletic scholarship awards.

Morehouse College Cancels Fall Sports https://t.co/YGJpiKnmqA — Morehouse Athletics (@MaroonTigers) June 26, 2020

“Like all of the decisions we’ve made related to COVID-19, this was a difficult one but was made with the health and well-being of our students and community in mind,” said President Thomas in the letter. It follows my intention to maintain a safe campus in hopes that our students will be able to return in August.”

Morehouse says they will make a decision on winter and spring sports in the coming months.

