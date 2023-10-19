High School Game of the Week sponsored by Atrox Factory & Whataburger.

Believe it or not, it’s already week eight of the high school football season, which means it’s nearing time for state play-offs, which also means that every region match-up is crucial to a team’s standing as they enter said state play-offs.

That’s why CBS 42 is headed to Leeds, Ala. for this week’s High School Game of the Week taking place between the Moody High School Blue Devils and the Leeds High School Greenwave, ranking number one and three in 5A’s Region 6, respectively.

The game is set to kick off this Friday at 7 p.m. sharp in Leeds’ Homer Smiles Stadium. And known as the “Battle of the Bridge” due to the schools’ proximity and long-standing rivalry, it’s sure to be a tense battle.

But before you grab a seat and pack out the stands, stop and grab a quick pre-game bite at Leeds’ local Whataburger. Or if burgers and fries– and Whataburger’s famous Spicy Ketchup– aren’t tickling your fancy come Friday evening, drop into Leeds’ Chick-fil-A for some waffle fries, and to participate in a Community Care Event.

This week until kickoff on Friday, a portion of all orders will benefit your choice of either Moody or Leeds High School. So, stop by to score a tasty meal and to support your community!

Tickets to the game will be available at stadium entrances but purchase them online for quicker entry upon arrival.

And once the Friday night lights have shut off and there’s a victor among the Greenwave and Blue Devils, head over to Atrox Factory in Leeds for a spooky good time, open until midnight.

Then come Saturday, be sure to tune into CBS 42 at 2:30 p.m. to see the historic annual showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Vols, informally dubbed the “Third Saturday in October.”

Will Tennessee turn last year’s win into a two-year streak? Or will the Tide roll on to redemption?

So, rest up— and maybe stretch out your shaker-shaking arm– there’s a big weekend of good ol’ fashioned football rivalries ahead.