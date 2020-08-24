Moody High School to cancel next 2 games due to potential COVID-19 exposure to team

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Moody High School has announced its football team will be canceling its next two football games due to the team being potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the team, the Blue Devils’ games against John Carroll Catholic High School on Aug. 28 and Hayden High School on Sept. 4 will either be canceled or postponed.

Due to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s coronavirus guidelines, teams with exposure to a positive case must quarantine for 14 days with no practicing or games.

MHS says it will welcome fans back to Bill Morris Stadium on Sept. 11.

No other information has been released at this time.

