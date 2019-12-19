Montevallo WR JJ Evans signs with Auburn

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — For JJ Evans, this year’s Iron Bowl was a treat.

“Oh, it was crazy,” Evans said. “As soon as [Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas] missed the field goal, everybody went wild. That was one of the craziest games I’ve been at.”

Plenty of elite high school football players from Alabama experienced a different range of emotions during that instant classic. In fact, the top three recruits from the state in 247sports’ composite rankings for the Class of 2020 all pledged allegiance to the Crimson Tide on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Evans is different. The four-star wide receiver has been an Auburn fan his entire life, and on Wednesday, with the stroke of a pen, he realized a dream.

“It feels great,” Evans said. “I already felt at home [when I visited campus], so basically everybody down there is family. But now that I’m signed, it actually feels great to say that I’m family.’’

The dream for Tigers fans: Evans forms instant chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, who started every game in the regular season as a freshman. For two guys who played at high schools separated by barely an hour (Evans at Montevallo, Nix at Pinson Valley), that may be possible.

“I’ve known Bo for a while, so me and him have a great connection,” Evans said. “I talk to him every now and then, so I just can’t wait to get there and actually play with him.”

If Evans earns playing time right away, he and Nix could combine to strike fear into SEC defenses for multiple seasons.

“I know that I might not start early,” Evans said. “But as soon as I get on the field, I want to make plays — the big plays — and get there and show them what I can do.”

Another four-star receiver, Kobe Hudson (LaGrange, GA), signed with Auburn Wednesday. Add in the crown jewel of the Tigers’ class, five-star running back Tank Bigsby (Hogansville, GA), and head coach Gus Malzahn has surrounded Nix with blue-chip weapons of the future.

