Mobile baseball legend Frank Bolling dies at 88

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Frank Bolling, a baseball player who spent 12 years in the Major Leagues, passed away at the age of 88 over the weekend.

Bolling, who was born in Mobile and attended Spring Hill College, was dealing with a lengthy illness. He played for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Braves, and Atlanta Braves.

During his time playing in Milwaukee, Bolling hit a grand slam home run against Hall of Famepitcher Sandy Koufax in 1965. Bolling was also teammates with Hank Aaron, another Mobile native.

The road that leads to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile is named Bolling Brothers Boulevard in honor of Frank and his late brother Milt Bolling, who also played Major League Baseball. There will be a private services held for Bolling next week.

“Couldn’t have had a better father. It was God first and family,” Bolling’s son, Chris, said.

Others are sharing their memories of the former ball player.

“Frank was one of the best in Mobile’s stable of major league greats. Frank always had the time to stop what he was doing and spend time with me to talk baseball. I loved him very much and he will be greatly missed in the community,” WKRG News 5 Sports Director Randy Patrick said.

You can watch a recent interview with Patrick had with Bolling last year in the video above, where Randy talked to Bolling prior to Bolling him being honored by fans of the Milwaukee Braves.

