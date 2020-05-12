Maryland basketball team adds Alabama transfer Galin Smith

Alabama forward Galin Smith warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Maryland men’s basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games over the past three seasons at Alabama.

The 6-foot-9 Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, effective immediately. Smith had 20 starts with the Crimson Tide and shot 56 percent from the floor. He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

